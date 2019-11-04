Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Ellen DeGeneres will be honored at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced in a press release Monday that DeGeneres, 61, will receive the Carol Burnett Award at the awards show Jan. 5 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to honor Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award," HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said. "From her sitcoms to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.

"In addition to her television success, she's an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don't have done and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform," he added.

HPFA confirmed the news on the Golden Globes official Twitter account Monday.

"The HFPA is proud to announce that three-time Golden Globe nominee Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award for her outstanding contributions to the television medium," the post reads.

Actress and comedian Carol Burnett was the first to receive her namesake award at the 2019 Golden Globes.

DeGeneres has hosted the syndicated talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2003. She announced in May that the series was renewed through the 2021-2022 television season.