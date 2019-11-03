'Survivor' alum Rudy Boesch dead at 91

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Survivor alum Rudy Boesch has died at age 91, the show's host announced on Twitter.

"The Survivor family has lost a legend. Rudy Boesch passed at the age of 91. He played in the first season of Survivor at the age of 72. He is one (of) the most iconic and adored players of all time. And he served our country as a 45-year Navy SEAL. Rudy is a true American hero," Jeff Probst tweeted on Saturday.

"Our hearts go out to Rudy's family and friends. He will be greatly missed," the reality show's official Twitter feed said.

People.com said the Season 1 fan favorite contestant died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Boesch was married to his wife Marjorie Thomas from 1955 until her death in 2008. They had three children together.