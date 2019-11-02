Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: Nelly, David Schwimmer

Musician Nelly attends the 14th annual BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on June 29, 2014. He turns 45 on November 2. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734

-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755

-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795

-- Warren G. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, in 1865

-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913

-- Australian tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 85)

-- Columnist/commentator/GOP presidential candidate Pat Buchanan in 1938 (age 81)

-- Author Shere Hite in 1942 (age 77)

-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 77)

-- Country-rock singer/songwriter J.D. Souther in 1945 (age 74)

-- Author Dale Brown in 1956 (age 63)

-- Singer k.d. lang in 1961 (age 58)

-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 53)

-- GOP presidential candidate and 45th governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker in 1967 (age 52)

-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 46)

-- Rapper Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor London Elise Kress in 1992 (age 27)

-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 21)