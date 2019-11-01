The Miz (R) with his wife Maryse Ouellet. The Miz will be a featured part of Smackdown on Friday after a number of WWE stars have been left stranded in Saudi Arabia due to airplane issues. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- WWE announced on Friday that its roster has experienced flight delays in Saudi Arabia, causing the company to change plans for tonight's edition of Smackdown.

"More than 175 superstars, production crew and employees boarded a 747 charter flight back to the United States on Thursday. After the doors closed, due to several aircraft problems including mechanical issues, all passengers sat on the tarmac for more than six hours," WWE said in a statement.

WWE also said that several stars arranged for their own separate flights to try and make it to Smackdown on time, however, they will not be landing until after the live broadcast on Fox.

WWE was in Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel event which featured The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeating Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match to become the new Universal Champion.

Wyatt was set to be featured on Smackdown as a guest on The Miz's talkshow, Miz TV. Roman Reigns and King Corbin, who were also at Crown Jewel, were scheduled to face each other.

WWE says that the show must go on with Smackdown set to feature The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Nikki Cross and Dana Brooke, along with additional surprises.

The rest of the stranded roster will be departing Saudi Arabia later tonight.