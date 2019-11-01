Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson announced on her daytime talk show Friday that she will be headlining a Las Vegas residency starting in 2020.

The singer will start her Invincible concert run on April 1 at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Clarkson made the announcement while surrounded by a group of colorful showgirls. Invincible will be her first Las Vegas residency.

"When I launched this show I heard from fans everywhere who were worried I'd stop putting out new music and touring. Well, don't worry. I got you," she said.

The residency will run from April to September with concerts also taking place in July and August. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. PDT.