Heidi Klum, Lizzo and more dress up in elaborate Halloween costumes

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Heidi Klum, Lizzo and other stars got into the Halloween spirit and uploaded to Instagram photos of their costumes.

Klum, known for going all out every Halloween, dressed up as an otherworldly creature with an exposed brain, intestines and tubes running through her body.

The model posted a video of her transformation into the alien which included the use of heavy makeup, prosthetics and a bodysuit.

Lizzo dressed up as a DNA test paying homage to a popular line from her song "Truth Hurts," where the rapper states, "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that bitch.

"IDK y'all...this year for Halloween I decided not to wear a costume," she said.

Miley Cyrus dressed up as dancer Perri Lister and matched with her boyfriend Cody Simpson who went as singer Billy Idol.

"It's easy to tease but hard to get release," Cyrus said alongside a black and white video of herself in costume kissing Simpson.

Cardi B, after previously donning a nurse outfit, became Batman villain Poison Ivy.

"That girl is Poison," Cardi B captioned her image.

Mindy Kaling dressed up as Brad Pitt's character from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Cliff Booth. The comedian copied Pitt's look from the film and held onto a stuffed animal of a dog to represent Booth's trusty canine.

"Call me Cliff Booth," she said.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness dressed up as a character from Cats and was joined by his co-star Antoni Porowski who appeared as a dead Blockbuster employee.

"Rent cats! at blockbuster," Van Ness said.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated Halloween as 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil. The reality star matched with her daughter, True, who dressed up as a dalmatian.