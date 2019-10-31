WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar gets revenge against Cain Velasquez

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- WWE Crown Jewel took place live on Thursday from the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar kicked things off by defending his title against his UFC rival, Cain Velasquez. The MMA fighter had previously defeated Lesnar for the UFC Championship in 2010 with The Beast now looking for revenge.

Velasquez was accompanied to the ring by his friend Rey Mysterio, who brought Velasquez to WWE after Lesnar had attacked Mysterio and his young son Dominic. Velasquez is the first WWE competitor to have his debut match be for the WWE Championship.

Velasquez was able to get Lesnar on the ground and get in a few punches, however, Lesnar quickly put his rival into the Kimura Lock submission hold and won the match in mere minutes.

Lesnar would not let go of the hold after the bell rang, causing Mysterio to enter the ring and hit Lesnar with a steel chair. Mysterio, after getting thrown out of the ring, returned and hit Lesnar multiple times with the chair, causing the champ to retreat with his advocate Paul Heyman.