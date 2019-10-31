WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar gets revenge, Bray Wyatt wins

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- WWE Crown Jewel took place live on Thursday from the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar kicked things off by defending his title against his UFC rival, Cain Velasquez. The MMA fighter had previously defeated Lesnar for the UFC Championship in 2010 with The Beast now looking for revenge.

Velasquez was accompanied to the ring by his friend Rey Mysterio, who brought Velasquez to WWE after Lesnar had attacked Mysterio and his young son Dominic. Velasquez is the first WWE competitor to have his debut match be for the WWE Championship.

Velasquez was able to get Lesnar on the ground and get in a few punches, however, Lesnar quickly put his rival into the Kimura Lock submission hold and won the match in mere minutes.

Lesnar would not let go of the hold after the bell rang, causing Mysterio to enter the ring and hit Lesnar with a steel chair. Mysterio, after getting thrown out of the ring, returned and hit Lesnar multiple times with the chair, causing the champ to retreat with his advocate Paul Heyman.

Braun Strowman took on undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury. The two towering competitors started their rivalry after having an altercation at ringside during the premiere of Smackdown on Fox.

Fury arrived to the ring with fireworks and pyro, putting on a show for the Saudi Arabian crowd.

The Gypsy King matched Strowman in height and power, going toe-to-toe with the Monster Among Men. Fury also used his legs for a change, delivering multiple big boots to Strowman's face.

Fury won the match and kept his undefeated streak intact after he delivered a big punch to Strowman as he stood on the ring apron. Strowman fell down to the ground and was counted out by the referee, ending the bout.

Strowman, upset, returned to the ring and delivered a Running Powerslam to the boxer.

Natalya faced off against Lacey Evans in the first-ever women's match to take place in Saudi Arabia. The audience continually chanted "This is awesome," throughout the contest.

Evans appeared poised to win after she landed a top-rope Moonsault onto Natalya. The Queen of Hearts persevered and locked in her Sharpshooter submission hold, causing Evans to tap out.

Natalya and Evans shook hands before the match started and shared a tear-filled hug after it ended.

Professional wrestling legends and Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair captained two teams of five men that clashed at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G and Ali made up Team Hogan while Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre made up Team Flair.

Team Flair was dominant at first and took after The Nature Boy by cheating and delivering cheap shots at every turn. Reigns brought Team Hogan back into the game by unleashing a flurry of offensive moves that took out all of his opponents.

Rusev got his hands on Lashley again and got revenge for Lashley having an affair with his wife, Lana.

Orton nearly won it all for Team Flair, nailing Reigns with the devastating RKO. The Viper, when Reigns somehow still kicked out of the three count, got ready to kick The Big Dog in the head before other members of Team Hogan interfered.

Reigns took advantage of the chaos and nailed Orton with a Spear to win the match. Team Hogan then celebrated together on the entrance ramp.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins defended his title against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Wyatt's demonic entrance engulfed the arena in an eerie red light that remained for the rest of the event.

Wyatt withstood everything Rollins did including using a sledgehammer and a steel chair. The Eater of Worlds, after crashing through the announcer table, was still able to get right back up at the count of one when Rollins attempted to pin him.

Wyatt threw Rollins from the top rope, causing The Beast Slayer to go through two tables. The Fiend then ripped off the padded covering that protects the ringside floor. Rollins recovered and hit Wyatt with the Curb Stomp on the unprotected area, but it still wasn't enough.

Rollins and Wyatt then battled up the entrance ramp with Rollins delivering a number of Curb Stomps. Rollins sent Wyatt off the ramp into electrical equipment, causing an explosion. Rollins quickly looked through the wreckage with another explosion taking place, briefly blinding him.

Wyatt rose from the wreckage and used the Mandible Claw before hitting Rollins with Sister Abigail for the victory, making him the new Universal Champion and thus ushering in a new era of darkness in the WWE.

Other moments from Crown Jewel included United States Champion AJ Styles successfully defending his title against Humberto Carillo; Mansoor of Saudi Arabia defeating Cesaro; and The O.C. defeating The Viking Raiders to be deemed the best tag team in the world.