Google celebrates Halloween with new interactive Doodle

Google lets users go trick-or-treating with a new interactive Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Google has gotten into the Halloween spirit with a new interactive Doodle that allows users to go trick-or-treating.

Google's homepage features artwork of a white owl and a play button that takes users to a Halloween-themed neighborhood.

Clicking on the unique assortment of doors brings out other animals such as a bat, jaguar, wolf, octopus, tarantula and the owl. Users are able to choose trick or treat when greeted by the animal.

Selecting trick will start an animated sequence featuring the animal such as the jaguar playing an electric piano or the bat transforming into a vampire.

Treat brings out facts about the animal including how tarantulas shed their hairy exoskeletons to grow and how feathers on the owl's feet help keep them warm.

Finishing all of the houses brings out a happy Halloween message featuring all of the characters.

Google, last Halloween, presented an interactive Doodle that allowed users to experience a multiplayer video game involving ghosts.