Oct. 30 (UPI) -- WWE announced on Wednesday plans to present the first-ever women's match to take place in Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel event.

The match will feature Natalya taking on Lacey Evans. Crown Jewel will be streamed live on the WWE Network on Thursday starting at 1 p.m. EDT.

Natalya, who also stars on Total Divas, recently faced off against Evans on Raw in a Last Woman Standing match. The bout ended with Natalya sending Evans through a table from the entrance ramp to secure the victory.

"The world will be watching. I am so incredibly proud to represent our women's division tomorrow night at #WWECrownJewel. It's time to bring your best, Lacey," Natalya said on Twitter.

"I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do the things I've done with @WWE. Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history making heights. I'm ready for this," Evans tweeted.

Crown Jewel will also feature Universal Champion Seth Rollins defending his title against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against his UFC rival Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman taking on undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury.