Top 5 2019 video games to play on Halloween

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Some of the best scary stories and frightening thrills today are not just found in films and television shows -- they're also found in video games.

This year, even more spooky titles have been released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, giving horror fans of all ages a number of eerie options to choose from to celebrate Halloween.

Here are the Top 5 2019 horror video games to play on Halloween:

5. Apex Legends - Fight or Fright Event (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC)

Apex Legends is celebrating Halloween with the new Fight or Fright event that features the sinister Shadowfall mode.

Shadowfall offers a warped version of the battle royale game that features a horror-themed, night time version of the Kings Canyon map that is filled with ghastly decorations.

The new gameplay mode pits 34 solo players against each other with defeated players continuously returning to the battlefield as zombie-like creatures of the night. These monsters lose the ability to use weapons and abilities, but can run faster and deliver powerful melee attacks to take out the last remaining survivors.

The final ten living players must ban together to defeat the undead participants and make it onto an evac ship.

Fight or Fright - which runs until Nov. 5, additionally offers new Halloween costumes players can purchase for their favorite characters including a witch outfit for Wraith and a vampire one for Crypto.

Shadowfall makes Apex Legends scarier than ever before and the best part is, the game is free to play.

4. The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC)

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is the latest interactive survival horror game from developer Supermassive Games, the makers behind 2015's Until Dawn.

Man of Medan is the first entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology series and like Until Dawn, throws players into a cinematic experience that changes based on what decisions are made.

The story revolves around five friends finding themselves stuck on-board a terrifying ghost-ship in the South Pacific. Deciding whether or not to try and help save a friend from being killed by a group of supernatural creatures greatly affects the story and changes which characters will make it out of the ship alive.

A branching storyline with multiple outcomes and different endings makes the game highly replayable.

Players will be able to face the terror on their own, online with a friend through Shared Story mode or with up to four friends locally in Movie Night Mode, making Man of Medan the ultimate Halloween party experience.

3. MediEvil (PlayStation 4)

Sony has released a graphically improved remake of fan-favorite PlayStation 1 title MediEvil just in time for Halloween.

This gothic, action-adventure game has never looked better as the undead Sir Daniel Fortesque once again takes up his sword to slay the evil sorcerer Zarok.

MediEvil maintains the classic gameplay that was present in the original 1998 version of the game. Sir Daniel Fortesqe uses his detachable arm, swords, large hammers, crossbows throwing knives and axes to fight his way through haunted levels filled with werewolves, skeletons, gargoyles and demons.

Other new additions outside the new graphics include an improved camera system and a new narrator portrayed by voice actress Lani Minella.

MediEvil features a setting and art style that would fit right at home in a Tim Burton movie. The game is perfect for those looking for something with less blood and jump scares this Halloween.

2. Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch)

Luigi's Mansion 3, the most family-friendly entry on the list, features Nintendo's green plumber needing to navigate the haunted Last Resort Hotel that is brimming with ghosts in order to save his brother Mario, Princess Peach and Toad.

Players will have to use Luigi's new Poltergust G-OO vacuum which can pummel and slam spirits, break through their defenses and blow back groups of enemies with a Burst attack.

Each floor of the Last Resort Hotel features a different theme, puzzles and traps that Luigi must navigate through followed by a boss battle. A friend can join in on the spooky adventure and become Gooigi, slime version of Luigi who can slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes and overcome obstacles.

The game also includes an eight player, cooperative multiplayer mode that involves players teaming up to ascend the Scarescaper. A competitive multiplayer mode, meanwhile, pits Team Luigi vs. Team Gooigi to determine who are the superior ghost hunters.

Luigi's Mansion 3, which releases on Halloween, offers the most fun, spooky entertainment for the whole family.

1. Resident Evil 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC)

Publisher and developer Capcom's seminal zombie masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returned in a big way in 2019 with a remade from the ground up version of the classic game that first appeared on the PlayStation 1 in 1998.

The new and improved Resident Evil 2 is not only one of the best games to be released in 2019 but it stands as one of the greatest survival horror titles ever made.

Resident Evil 2 revisits the decimated streets of Racoon City which has fallen victim to a viral outbreak. Players can assume the role of either rookie cop Leon Kennedy or college student Claire Redfield who is searching for her brother Chris.

Gameplay builds high tension as zombies lurk around every corner. Players must use their limited ammo and supplies wisely, choosing which enemies to take down if they wish to make it out of Racoon City alive.

Resident Evil 2's best feature is the towering and terrifying Mr. X who can only be briefly slowed down as he stalks players throughout the game. Mr. X brings a new level of horror as he can suddenly and swiftly kill Leon or Claire with his loud footsteps signaling impending doom.

The game has it all for Halloween, an atmosphere that pays homage to George A. Romero films, horrifying images bursting with blood and guts, plenty of jump scares and enthralling zombie action.