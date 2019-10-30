John Witherspoon, actor and 'Friday' star, dead at 77

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian John Witherspoon, who was best known for starring in the Friday series of films, has died at the age of 77.

"It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77," his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He is survived by his wife Angela, his sons JD, Alexander and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say 'I'm no big deal' but he was a huge deal to us."

The family also confirmed his death on Twitter. No cause of death was announced.

Witherspoon appeared as Mr. Jones, the father of Ice Cube's Craig character in 1995's Friday. He reprised the role in 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next.

The actor also appeared in Hollywood Shuffle, Boomerang, Vampire in Brooklyn, The Ladies Man and Fakin' Da Funk.

He voiced Robert 'Grandad' Freeman in Adult Swim animated series The Boondocks and starred as Pops, the father to Shawn and Marlon Wayans on The Wayans Bros. television series. Other television appearances include The Tracy Morgan Show, The First Family and Black Jesus.