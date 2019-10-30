Helena Bonham Carter attends the BFI London Film Festival screening of "Suffragette" in 2015. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Helena Bonham Carter attends the British Academy Film Awards in 2018. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Helena Bonham Carter said she found "unexpected magic" with Rye Dag Holmboe following her split from Tim Burton. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Helena Bonham Carter says she's "very happy" with her new boyfriend, writer Rye Dag Holmboe.

The 53-year-old actress discussed her relationship with Holmboe, 32, for the first time in an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. published Tuesday.

Bonham Carter said she found "unexpected magic" with Holmboe following her split from her longtime partner, director Tim Burton.

"You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving, and then you finally move on," Bonham Carter said.

"I'm very happy with someone else," she confirmed. "It's been a bit of unexpected magic in my life."

Bonham Carter added that she and Holmboe share a pet dog, a Tibetan terrier named Pablo.

"Mother and dog are doing very well," she quipped.

Bonham Carter and Holmboe were photographed over the summer and attended the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards together Tuesday.

Bonham Carter and Burton called it quits in 2014 after 13 years together. The pair are parents to two children together, 16-year-old son Billy and 11-year-old daughter Nell.

Bonham Carter previously told Red magazine that her bond remains with Burton, also her frequent collaborator.

"I think we'll have something very precious still," she said. "Our relationship was always somewhat special, and I think it'll always remain special."

Bonham Carter will next star as Princess Margaret in Season 3 of the Netflix series The Crown, which premieres Nov. 17. Netflix shared a new trailer for the season last week showing Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) questioning her legacy.