Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Grace Slick, Nastia Liukin

Matthew Morrison appears at the Project Runway finale at IMG New York Fashion Week in New York City on September 11, 2015. The actor turns 41 on October 30. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Grace Slick, former lead singer of Jefferson Starship arrives September 18, 1999, at PETA's Party of the Century and Humanitarian Awards at Paramount Studios. The rocker turns 80 on October 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- John Adams, second president of the United States, in 1735

-- Poet Ezra Pound in 1885

-- Actor Ruth Gordon in 1896

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bill Terry in 1898

-- Journalist Robert Caro in 1935 (age 84)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Grace Slick in 1939 (age 80)

-- Actor/director Henry Winkler in 1945 (age 74)

-- News correspondent Andrea Mitchell in 1946 (age 73)

-- Rock musician Chris Slade in 1946 (age 73)

-- Rock musician Timothy B. Schmit in 1947 (age 72)

-- Actor Harry Hamlin in 1951 (age 68)

-- Actor Kevin Pollak in 1957 (age 62)

-- Rock musician Gavin Rossdale in 1965 (age 54)

-- Actor Nia Long in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Matthew Morrison in 1978 (age 41)

-- Businesswoman/presidential adviser Ivanka Trump in 1981 (age 38)

-- Actor Clemence Poesy in 1982 (age 37)

-- Model/actor Eva Marcille in 1984 (age 35)

-- Model Ashley Graham in 1987 (age 32)

-- Actor Janel Parrish in 1988 (age 31)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin in 1989 (age 30)