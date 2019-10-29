Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Queen Latifah says she has her hands full with her new role as Ursula.

The 49-year-old singer and actress discussed the challenge of playing Ursula in the ABC special The Little Mermaid Live during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America.

Queen Latifah said she is working hard to prepare for the special, which will feature the 1989 animated Disney movie interspersed with live performances in front of an audience of 500.

"You know, you got one shot at this thing. You gotta make it right. You cannot blow it, you know," she said. "But you prepare. You practice, practice, practice. Lots of rehearsal. And then for me, I just let it go."

Queen Latifah will tackle Ursula's song "Poor Unfortunate Souls," performed by Pat Carroll in the film.

"That's a serious song," Queen Latifah said. "When I listen to it, you know -- you think you know every Disney movie until you watch it again or you think you know a song until you actually have to sing it and you're like, 'Oh my God.'"

"This person went every possible direction that you could go with a song. I mean, the diction, you know, the notes that she hit, just being a bad villain," she added. "So I got my hands full."

Queen Latifah raved about her costume, which will feature a wig and a latex dress.

"It's going to be a blast to play this character with this hair. Oh my gosh, the hair that's created. This amazing latex, black purple, sort of skin dress. I don't even know what to call it with my tentacles and all this," she said. "I think it's going to be amazing."

The Little Mermaid Live airs Nov. 5, and co-stars Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and John Stamos as Chef Louis. ABC released a first look this month at Queen Latifah and the cast in costume.