Pink, pictured with Carey Hart and their children, attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pink will be honored at the E! People's Choice Awards in November. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Pink will be honored at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Producers announced Tuesday on Twitter that Pink, 40, will receive The People's Champion of 2019 award Nov. 10 in Santa Monica, Calif.

"She's an artist, a philanthropist, and an idol. Join us LIVE on 11.10 at the E! #PCAs in honoring @pink as The People's Champion of 2019!" the post reads.

E! said in a press release that the award recognizes Pink's work with No Kid Hungry, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood and other organizations.

"Pink's ability to capture a global audience with her music and also encourage them to act on behalf of important causes that affects humankind is awe-inspiring," E! News general manager of live events and lifestyle digital Jen Neal said in a statement. "As an activist who inspires change for the better, she is the epitome of a People's Champion, and we are humbled to present her with this award."

In addition to her charity work, Pink has also served as an ambassador for UNICEF since 2015. Pink said she is "honored" to play a small part in affecting change.

"There are so many wonderful organizations and individuals doing extraordinary things in our communities every single day," she said. "These are our everyday warriors and champions. They teach us and our children that it's cool to be kind and that change is possible."

Pink is nominated for Female Artist of 2019 and Concert Tour of 2019 at the E! PCAs, which will air live on E!.

Singer Gwen Stefani and actress Jennifer Aniston will also be honored at the PCAs. Stefani will receive the Fashion Icon Award, while Aniston will be honored with the People's Icon Award.