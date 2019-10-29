Oct. 29 (UPI) -- John Cena announced on Twitter that he will donate $500,000 to two charities that Paramount has chosen to aid first responders.

The former WWE star made the announcement on Monday on National First Responders Day. Cena also referenced the first responders currently fighting the multiple wildfires in California as his reason for donating.

Paramount is behind Cena's new family comedy Playing with Fire which opens in theaters on Nov. 8. The actor portrays a firefighter in the film who takes in three siblings after rescuing them.

"In times like this, when people are giving their lives and working around the clock, what they need from us is resources. This is the right thing to do and I'm doing my part to help the cause," Cena said in the video.

Cena then later announced that Paramount had chosen the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation to share his donation.