Ewan McGregor on keeping 'Star Wars' secret: 'It's awkward'

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Ewan McGregor says keeping his Star Wars return secret was an "awkward" experience.

The 48-year-old actor discussed reprising Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Star Wars series during Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

McGregor played Obi-Wan in the Star Wars films Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005), and will return as the character in a new Disney+ series.

"It's awkward, because the studios and the franchises, they want to keep everything totally secret, of course, which I understand. But as the person being asked over and over and over again, 'Would you do it again? Would you do it again?' And I'm already talking to them about it, but I can't say that I am."

McGregor kept his involvement secret for four years and said it was "embarrassing" to have to continually lie to fans.

"I was saying, 'Well, I'd be happy to do it again if they...' I'm just waiting for the call. But all the while, it just was embarrassing," the actor said. "[I was] lying."

Guest host Howie Mandel jokingly asked McGregor to name the difference between acting and lying.

"You get paid to act," McGregor quipped.

McGregor had confirmed his return as Obi-Wan at the D23 expo in August.

McGregor will next star in the film Doctor Sleep, which opens in theaters Friday. Doctor Sleep, directed by Mike Flanagan, is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, and is a sequel to The Shining, adapted as a 1980 movie directed by Stanley Kubrick.