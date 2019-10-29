Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday that the publisher will be returning to Steam to sell PC video games starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA has not released a game on Steam since 2011. The company released their own launcher known as Origin for fans to access and play their games on PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released on Nov. 15. EA said that in the coming months titles such as The Sims 4 and Unravel Two will be coming to Steam.

Multiplayer games Apex Legends, FIFA 20 and Battlefield V will start appearing on Steam starting next year. Origin and Steam users will be able to play together.

EA also announced that by spring, the EA Access subscription service will also be available on Steam.

The service provides early trials for upcoming games, member discounts, in-game benefits and access to The Vault which contains a number of titles to play.