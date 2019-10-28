Jessica Biel, Cardi B and other stars post Halloween costume photos

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Jessica Biel, Cardi B and other celebrities shared photos on social media of their Halloween costumes.

Biel got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as her husband Justin Timberlake during his time with boy band 'NSYNC.

Timberlake joined his wife as a giant microphone.

"This is what happens when you admit on TV that you don't know any 'NSYNC songs and you're married to @justintimberlake Well played husband, well played," Biel captioned the image. The actress recently discussed her unfamiliarity with 'NSYNC on The Tonight Show.

Cardi B, meanwhile, wore a a red and white nurse costume. The rapper completed the outfit with red hair and red high boots.

Demi Lovato donned clown makeup and held onto a red balloon in order to resemble the evil Pennywise from It.

"Last night was so sick," Lovato said next to a collection of Halloween photos.

Ashley Graham proudly displayed her baby bump while dressing up as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The model was joined by her husband, Justin Ervin, who dressed up as late professional wrestling icon Macho Man Randy Savage.

"Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween," Graham said.

Kylie Jenner posted photos of her daughter Stormi wearing a costume that resembles her mother's light purple outfit from the 2019 Met Gala.

"My baby!!!!!!!! I can't handle this!!!!!" Jenner said.

Nina Dobrev dressed up as singer Billie Eilish. She pulled off the look by adding green to her hair, wearing an orange long-sleeve shirt, multiple silver chains, sunglasses and black makeup running down her cheeks.

"DUH," Dobrev captioned a video of herself in costume as Eilish's music played in the background.

Elizabeth Hurley posted photos of herself dressed up as Uma Thurman's character Beatrix Kiddo from Kill Bill.

Hurley's photos featured the actress wearing Thurman's yellow jumpsuit with the film and posing with a sword.