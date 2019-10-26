Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell marry in Nashville

Reality TV stars Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Country Chris Lane and reality TV personality Lauren Bushnell exchanged wedding vows in Nashville on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Country music star Chris Lane married former The Bachelor contestant Laura Bushnell exchanged wedding vows in Nashville after less than a year of dating.

Entertainment Tonight reported Lane, 34, and Bushnell, 29, tied the knot Friday.

People.com said the couple chose an indoor secret garden theme for the event, which was attended by about 160 guests.

"Woke up a married man!" Lane tweeted along with a link to the People story.

"The Lanes," Bushnell wrote on Instagram, captioning a wedding photo that ran with the same article.

Lane and Bushnell announced their engagement in June.

Bushnell was engaged to Season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins on the show's finale in March 2016. They broke off their engagement in May 2017.