Oct. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band SuperM recreated tWitch's dance moves during its visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen released new footage Friday of the K-pop supergroup imitating tWitch on the show. Stephen "tWitch" Boss is a DJ on Ellen and a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance.

SuperM recreated several moves, including an air dancer-style body roll and a Scottish tap dance.

"I hope we did okay, Ellen!" the group says as a farewell.

SuperM made its U.S. television debut on the Oct. 9 episode of Ellen. The group gave a playful interview and also performed its singles "Jopping" and "I Can't Stand the Rain."

SuperM performs energetic choreography in the "Jopping" music video, released Oct. 3. The group gave a behind-the-scenes look at the video in the new featurette "SuperM: The Story of 'Jopping,'" released Friday.

SuperM consists of SHINee singer Taemin, EXO members Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127 members Taeyong and Mark and WayV members Ten and Lucas. The group released its debut EP this month.