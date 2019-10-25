Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Jessica Chastain will make her West End debut in A Doll's House.

The Playhouse Theatre in London confirmed in a tweet Friday that Chastain, 42, will star in a new production of the Henrik Ibsen play.

"STOP PRESS!! Exciting news in theatreland today. We will be welcoming @jes_chastain to @ThePlayhouseLDN as part of the @British_Airways Season of Plays directed by @JamieLloydCo," the post reads.

Frank McGuinness initially adapted A Doll's House for Broadway in 1997. Jamie Lloyd, who will direct the West End version, had announced Chastain's casting Thursday on Twitter.

"We're delighted that @jes_chastain will make her West End debut in a version of Ibsen's A DOLL'S HOUSE by Frank McGuinness, directed by @LloydJamie," the post reads.

Chastain shared her excitement in a tweet on her own account.

"Very excited about this one," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Chastain will play Nora Helmer, a wife and mother of three who realizes she's gone from her father's to her husband's control. Chastain last appeared on stage in a Broadway production of The Heiress in 2012.

A Doll's House runs June 10, 2020, through Sept. 5.