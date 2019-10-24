'The Last of Us Part II' delayed until May

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Sony and developer Naughty Dog announced on Thursday that PlayStation 4 exclusive title The Last of Us Part II has been delayed until May 29.

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2013's The Last of Us, was originally set to be released on Feb. 21.

"It was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realized we simply didn't have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality," game director Neil Druckmann said on the PlayStation Blog.

"At this point we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team," he continued.

Naughty Dog announced in September that The Last of Part II will not come packaged with a multiplayer mode.

The developer said that the scope of the new multiplayer mode grew too big next to the already large single player campaign. Fans will be able to play a new Last of Us multiplayer mode in the future, however, it has not been announced how and when it will be released.