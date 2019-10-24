Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson has released a new music video for his latest single, "We Made It."

The track will appear on the pop star's debut solo album titled Walls, which will be released on Jan. 31.

The video, released on Thursday, features Tomlinson singing on the beach and at an arcade as a couple deals with happy times and hardships in their relationship.

"'Cause we made it/ Underestimated/ And always underrated/ Now we're saying goodbye/ Waving to the hard times/ Yeah it's gonna be alright/ Like the first time/ Met you at your doorstep/ Remember how it tasted/ Looking into your eyes/ Baby you were still high/ Never coming down/ With your hand in mine," Tomlinson sings.

"We Made It" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.

The singer also announced a new world tour in support of Walls that will begin on March 9 in Barcelona, Spain, before it wraps up on July 23 in Vancouver.

Tomlinson will also perform in Berlin, Paris, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Rio De Janeiro, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and Seattle, among many other cities.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. local time.