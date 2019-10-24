Harry Styles (L) and Stevie Nicks attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Harry Styles (R) and Alessandro Michele attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Harry Styles will pull "double duty" on "Saturday Night Live" in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Harry Styles will return to Saturday Night Live in November.

The 25-year-old British singer announced in an Instagram post Thursday that he will host and perform during the show's Nov. 16 episode.

Styles shared a photo of the iconic SNL announcement board, which listed his name as both host and performer.

"SNL - DOUBLE DUTY - NOV. 16," he captioned the post.

The episode will mark Styles' fifth appearance on SNL. He performed as a member of the boy band One Direction in 2012, 2013 and 2014, and appeared solo in 2017.

One Direction has been on an indefinite hiatus since December 2015. Styles released his debut solo album, Harry Styles, in May 2017, and shared a music video the new single "Lights Up" this month.

Styles appeared to tease a new song in a tweet Tuesday that referenced his song "Kiwi."

"Kiwi walked so Watermelon Sugar could run," he wrote.

Styles' One Direction band mates are also busy with their solo careers. Louis Tomlinson shared a music video for the single "We Made It" on Thursday, while Liam Payne will release the album LP1 in December.