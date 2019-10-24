Harry Connick Jr. gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Harry Connick Jr. holds a replica plaque as he is joined by actress Renee Zellweger. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Harry Connick Jr. is joined by his wife, Jill Goodacre, and their daughters, Georgia Tatum Connick, Charlotte Connick and Sarah Kate Connick, during an unveiling ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer, composer, actor and television host Harry Connick Jr. lies beside his star during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,678th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Entertainer Harry Connick Jr. was honored Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His wife, model Jill Goodacre, and their three daughters, Georgia, Charlotte and Sarah, were on-hand for the presentation of the star, which is located near that of late songwriter Cole Porter, an idol of Connick's.

Renee Zellweger, his co-star in the 2009 movie New in Town, spoke at the event.

"Among the many folks who have gifted the world artistic treasure, some have been blessed with such degrees of genius and originality, it sets them apart. Not every generation is blessed with an original, but we are and since he is standing right here conveniently, let's embarrass Harry with the evidence," the Oscar-winner said, rattling off a list of his many accomplishments.

Connick Jr. is a 52-year-old Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer, musician and talk-show host from New Orleans. He is also known for his roles in the films Memphis Belle, Copycat, Independence Day, Hope Floats and The Iron Giant.