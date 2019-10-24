Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: F. Murray Abraham, Kevin Kline

Drake appears backstage with his awards during the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The singer turns 33 on October 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

F. Murray Abraham attends the premiere of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on February 9. Storyline: The actor turns 80 on October 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Journalist Sarah Josepha Hale, author of "Mary Had a Little Lamb," in 1788

-- Attorney Belva Lockwood, the first woman candidate for U.S. president, in 1830

-- Cartoonist Bob Kane, creator of Batman, in 1915

-- Football Hall of Fame member Y.A. Tittle in 1926

-- Entertainer J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson in 1930

-- Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman in 1936 (age 83)

-- Actor David Nelson in 1936

-- Actor F. Murray Abraham in 1939 (age 80)

-- Actor Kevin Kline in 1947 (age 72)

-- Former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume in 1948 (age 71)

-- Singer Monica Arnold in 1980 (age 39)

-- Model Tila Tequila, born Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, in 1981 (age 38)

-- Pop singer Adrienne Bailon in 1983 (age 36)

-- Singer Drake Graham in 1986 (age 33)

-- American Olympic gold medal-winning ice dancer Charlie White in 1987 (age 32)