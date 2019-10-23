Missy Peregrym, who played Andy McNally on "Rookie Blue," is expecting a baby with her husband, Tom Oakley. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rookie Blue alum Missy Peregrym is going to be a mom.

The 37-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that she's expecting her first child with her husband, actor Tom Oakley.

Peregrym shared a clip showing her and Oakley's matching sneakers. The clip ends with a pair of matching baby shoes falling in the middle.

"There's no more hiding it... our family is expanding!!! #LilOakley #Spring2020," she captioned the post.

Peregrym's FBI co-stars Alana de la Garza and Zeeko Zaki were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"FINALLY!!!! So happy for you guys!!!!" de la Garza wrote.

"Let's go!!!!!" Zaki added.

Peregrym and Oakley married in Los Angeles in December 2018. The couple's family, close friends friends and beloved dog, Carly, were present at the wedding.

"It was an intimate and fun evening," a source told People. "Typical of Missy and Tom, there was an enormous amount of love and a lot of laughter."

Peregrym was previously wed to actor Zachary Levi, from whom she split in 2015. Peregrym played Andy McNally on Rookie Blue and presently portrays Maggie Bell on FBI.