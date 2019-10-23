Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Miguel Cervantes has returned to the Chicago production of Hamilton in the wake of his daughter's death.

The 42-year-old actor took to the stage Tuesday, 10 days after Adelaide, his daughter with wife Kelly Cervantes, died at age 3.

Cervantes shared a photo of himself backstage in costume as Alexander Hamilton. Cervantes has played the role since the Chicago production opened in 2016.

"Lez go," he captioned the post.

Kelly Cervantes was in the audience and posted a photo of the stage on Twitter.

"The first time I saw @hamiltonmusical, @MiggstaC09 was by my side and the OBC on stage. Adelaide was heavy in my stomach as I squished into the seats 8 months pregnant. Tonight, I watch my husband retake the stage and Miss A is still with us but now resting heavy in my heart," Kelly Cervantes wrote.

"Life imitating art imitating life," she added. "I am so proud of you, @MiggstaC09. I'll be standing by your side, taking this one inchstone at a time with you."

Actors Wallace Smith, Ari Asfar and Joseph Morales, who have all starred in productions of Hamilton, were among those to voice their support for Cervantes and his wife online.

"You're the GOAT. Go get um bro. We love you," Smith wrote.

Cervantes and Kelly Cervantes had announced this month that Adelaide died Oct. 12 after a battle with infantile spasms.

"She went peacefully in her mother's arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain + seizures but leaves our hearts shattered," Cervantes wrote. "We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after."

Cervantes and Kelly Cervantes hosted a celebration of life for their daughter Sunday. The couple are also parents to a 7-year-old son, Jackson.