Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Weird Al Yankovic, Amandla Stenberg

Ryan Reynolds arrives on the red carpet at the TIME 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on April 26, 2017. The actor turns 43 on October 23.

Emilia Clarke attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Award at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. The actor turns 33 on October 23.

"Weird Al" Yankovic attends the premiere of the motion picture comedy "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 16. He turns 60 on October 22.

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Adlai E. Stevenson I, U.S. vice president under Grover Cleveland, in 1835

-- Pioneering college football coach John Heisman, for whom the Heisman Trophy is named, in 1869

-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873

-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893

-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905

-- Former Tonight Show host Johnny Carson in 1925

-- Pro golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935 (age 84)

-- Brazilian soccer star Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in 1940 (age 79)

-- Author Michael Crichton in 1942

-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 65)

-- Singer Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 63)

-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1957 (age 62)

-- Singer "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 60)

-- Television talk show host Nancy Grace in 1959 (age 60)

-- Former football star Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 57)

-- Medical reporter Sanjay Gupta in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 47)

-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 43)

-- Author/television personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 35)

-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 33)

-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 24)

-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 21)