Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Marvel announced on Tuesday the start of a multi-year deal with SiriusXM to develop a slate of original podcasts.

The podcasts include new scripted series' based on the characters of Wolverine, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Star-Lord of Guardians of the Galaxy fame.

Each series will be 10 episodes long and later a fifth series will be launched that brings every hero together. The podcasts will be exclusive to SiriusXM and Pandora and will premiere in 2020.

The deal also includes unscripted series' that look at Marvel's storied history, themed live events, talk shows, interview shows with celebrity guests and more.

"Powerful stories are read, seen and heard - and we believe audio is the next natural step to bring the Marvel Universe to fans around the world," President of Marvel Entertainment Dan Buckley said in a statement.

"Storytelling has always been at the heart of Marvel's success, and SiriusXM and Pandora have the right platform and expertise to bring Marvel's rich tapestry of stories to listeners in a whole new way. We are excited to introduce an impressive roster of programming with SiriusXM and Pandora, and we can't wait to share more details in the weeks and months to come."

Marvel also has a deal with digital book platform Serial Box to create original audiobooks and e-books featuring Thor, Black Panther, Black Widow and Jessica Jones.

Serial Box's first project, Thor: Metal Gods, will be released for mobile devices on Dec. 12.