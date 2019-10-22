John Crist's new comedy special coming to Netflix

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Comedian John Crist announced on Instagram Tuesday that his new comedy special, titled I Ain't Prayin' For That, is coming to Netflix on Nov. 28.

Crist spoke to fans in a video where he suggested ways to watch his new stand-up routine on Thanksgiving Day.

"Netflix and treadmill," the 35-year-old said in the clip. "You're going to be eating a lot of food on Thanksgiving, might as well turn on my Netflix special, work off a couple pounds while you're at it. It's a win-win."

I Ain't Prayin' For That was filmed while Crist was on his Human Being tour and was filmed at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, Ala.

The special will feature Crist tackling millennial culture, how to be a good Christian, dating and more.

Netflix is also set to release comedian Mike Birbiglia's Broadway show The New One on Nov. 26.