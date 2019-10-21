Shay Mitchell announces birth of first child

Shay Mitchell arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Shay Mitchell has given birth to her first child, a baby girl. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell has given birth to her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Matte Babel.

Mitchell announced her newborn's arrival on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of herself holding the baby's hand.

"Never letting go," the television star, 32, captioned the image.

Mitchell and Babel, 39, were first linked together in January 2017. The couple first announced that they were expecting a child together in June.

The pair held a gender reveal party in July with a Power Rangers fight between a blue and pink ranger with the pink ranger eventually winning.

Mitchell previously had a miscarriage in 2018 after being pregnant for 14 weeks.