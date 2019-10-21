Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Comedian Mike Birbiglia's Broadway show, titled The New One, will be coming to Netflix on Nov. 26.

Birbiglia made the announcement on Instagram Monday asking fans to cancel Thanksgiving in order to view his special.

"It touches on a bunch of uncomfortable topics but isn't that what Thanksgiving is about?" the comic said.

Birbiglia performed The New One at Broadway's Cort Theater where it ran from November to January following a sold-out run at Off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre.

The Netflix special was filmed at the Cort Theater and is directed by Seth Barrish.

He will be presenting the show next at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles from Oct. 23 to Nov. 24, the last time The New One will be performed in front of a live audience.

The New One features Birbiglia struggling with whether or not he wants to bring a child into the world.