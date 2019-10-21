Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Ken Watanabe, Benjamin Netanyahu

Kim Kardashian attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 16. The TV personality turns 38 on October 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Japanese actor Ken Watanabe attends the world premiere of "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" at Godzilla Road of Kabuki-cho in Tokyo on April 25. He turns 60 on October 21. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge in 1772

-- Swedish chemist/industrialist Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite and founder of the Nobel Prize, in 1833

-- Jazz trumpeter John "Dizzy" Gillespie in 1917

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Ford in 1928 (age 91)

-- Author Ursula K. Le Guin in 1929

-- Rock musician Manfred Mann in 1940 (age 79)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Cropper in 1941 (age 78)

-- Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin in 1942 (age 77)

-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1949 (age 70)

-- American astronaut Ronald McNair in 1950

-- Actor/author Carrie Fisher in 1956

-- Actor Ken Watanabe in 1959 (age 60)

-- Actor Andrew Scott in 1976 (age 43)

-- TV personality Kim Kardashian in 1980 (age 39)

-- Model Amber Rose in 1983 (age 36)

-- Actor Matt Dallas in 1982 (age 27)

-- Actor Glen Powell in 1988 (age 31)

-- Former White House communications director Hope Hicks in 1988 (age 31)

-- Country singer/songwriter Kane Brown in 1993 (age 26)