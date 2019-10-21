Matt Doyle (L), pictured with Beth Behrs, will play Jamie in a Broadway revival of "Company." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Matt Doyle and Kyle Dean Massey will star in a Broadway revival of Company.

Producers announced Monday on Twitter that Doyle, Massey, Jennifer Simard, Etai Benson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Claybourne Elder, Christopher Sieber, Nikki Renee Daniels, Greg Hildreth and Terence Archie have joined the upcoming production.

The new Company is a gender-reversed staging of the Broadway musical. Katrina Lenk will star as Bobbie, originally the male character Bobby, with Patti LuPone as Joanne.

Doyle will play Jaime (originally Amy), with Massey as Theo (originally Kathy), Simard as Sarah, Benson as Paul, Fitzgerald as David, Elder as Andy, Sieber as Harry, Daniels as Jenny, Hildreth as Peter and Archie as Larry.

Company features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth. The musical originally debuted on Broadway in 1970.

Marianne Elliott is directing the revival. The musical takes place at Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, where her friends question why she isn't married and hasn't settled down to start a family.

Company begins performances March 2 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York and officially opens March 22, Sondheim's 90th birthday.

Doyle has previously appeared in Broadway productions of Spring Awakening, War Horse and The Book of Mormon. Massey appeared in Wicked, Pippin and Next to Normal, and played Kevin Bicks on the TV series Nashville.