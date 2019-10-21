Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Bryan Cranston transforms into his Breaking Bad character, Walter White, in a new video.

The 63-year-old actor shared a behind-the-scenes video Monday of himself undergoing hair and makeup for the Netflix film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The 57-second time lapse video shows a sped-up version of Cranston's transformation. Cranston thanked his makeup team, Cheri Montesanto, Garrett Immel and Laverne Munroe, in the caption.

"I don't know why filming takes so long, I became Walter White in less than a minute," he jokingly wrote. "Thanks to: Cheri Montesanto: Department Head of Make Up and Special Makeup Fx, Garrett Immel: Prosthetic Make Up Artist for Bald Cap, Laverne Munroe: Key Make Up Artist @netflix #elcamino."

Cranston played White throughout Breaking Bad's five-season run on AMC and reprised the character for a flashback scene in El Camino. El Camino, which premiered Oct. 11, is an epilogue to Breaking Bad centered on Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Cranston said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last week that reuniting with the cast and crew for El Camino was a surreal experience.

"It had been six years since we had finished production on Breaking Bad when we were shooting this. And all of a sudden I'm looking that way and I'm looking across and I'm seeing Jesse Pinkman, and then there's the familiar faces of all the crew members, and it was just bizarre to me," he said. "It was like, Wow. Yeah, it's really, really cool."

Cranston also discussed the possibility of him reprising White on the Breaking Bad spinoff prequel Better Call Saul. The series follows Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), aka Saul Goodman, and will premiere a fifth season on AMC in 2020.

"I know that [Better Call Saul co-creator] Vince [Gilligan] and [co-creator] Peter Gould, who runs the show, are so protective of their characters and their story that they don't want to do something that feels like a stunt," Cranston said.

"It and when I do -- of course I would because for the same reasons of El Camino -- it feels appropriate and it's in the milieu of that storytelling," he added. "If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, I'm okay."