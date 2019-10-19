Lady Gaga: 'Gonna be OK' after stage fall

Pop star Lady Gaga winner of best original song with "Shallow" reacts backstage holding her Oscar at the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pop star Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit in New York City on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pop star Lady Gaga assured fans she is "OK" after falling off a stage during a Las Vegas concert this week. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Pop star Lady Gaga said she is on the mend after a fall during a show this week.

"When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just Dance. Gonna be ok," the 33-year-old singer tweeted Friday, alongside an image of her making the "OK" sign with her fingers.

People.com reported a concertgoer whom Gaga invited on stage Thursday night in Las Vegas was holding her in his arms and lost his footing, dropping her onto her back into the audience below.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winner returned to the stage and finished the performance, reassuring the fan who dropped her that he didn't do anything wrong and she wasn't mad at him.

"We [expletive] love each other so much we fell off the damn stage," she told the crowd. "We fell into each other's arms, Jack! We're like Rose and Jack from the Titanic!"

She got checked out by doctors after the show to make sure no bones were broken.