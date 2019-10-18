'Call of Duty' esports league to launch in spring 2020

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Activision Blizzard will launch the Call of Duty esports league in spring 2020, the video game publisher announced Friday.

The league will feature teams from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Florida, London, Minnesota, New York, Paris Seattle and Toronto with two franchises coming from Los Angeles.

The 12 teams will compete in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which will be released on Oct. 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC through Blizzard's Battle.net.

Five-on-five matches will be played in a best-of-five format with teams traveling to each other to compete. The season will be split between spring and summer.

The teams with the best win-loss records will be entered into the postseason which will be followed by the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend event.

A Call of Duty Challengers circuit offering a $1 million prize pool for amateur players on the path to professional play and a Call of Duty League City Circuit for casual competition, were also announced.

"It is an honor to introduce the Call of Duty League, built to reimagine what esports can be," league commissioner Johanna Faries said in a statement.

"We've partnered with top-tier organizations who share our commitment to supporting the best players in the world and to entertain fans in unique ways. Together, we seek to bring incredible experiences to our pro, amateur and fan communities, and to blaze new trails for the future of sports entertainment."