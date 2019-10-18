Actor Bill Macy, who starred in 1970s television series "Maude," has died at the age of 97. File Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Bill Macy, who portrayed Walter Findlay on All in the Family spinoff series Maude, has died at the age of 97.

Macy died Thursday in Los Angeles, producer and manager Matt Beckoff confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beckoff also confirmed Macy's death on Facebook.

"My buddy Bill Macy passed away at 7:13 p.m. tonight. He was a spitfire right up to the end," he said alongside photos of the television star.

Maude ran for six seasons on CBS from 1972 to 1978. Macy's Walter Findlay was the husband of Bea Arthur's titular character.

Macy is also known for portraying Sy Benson in 1982 film My Favorite Year, as Charlie Hatter in 1977 film The Late Show and has Stan Fox in 1979 Steve Martin comedy The Jerk.

He also made appearances in television shows such as Seinfeld, St. Elsewhere, The Facts of Life and My Name is Earl. Other film appearances include Surviving Christmas, Analyze This, Movers & Shakers and Serial.

Macy is survived by his wife, actress Samantha Harper Macy, who he met on the set of 1969 off-Broadway play, Oh! Calcutta!