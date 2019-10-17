Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Showtime is developing a new docu-series about Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The network shared plans in a press release Thursday for SuperVillain, a new series about the rapper based on the Rolling Stone article Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop SuperVillain by Stephen Witt.

SuperVillain will be a three-part series exploring Tekashi 6ix9ine's rise to fame, controversial online personality and legal troubles. Tekashi is in prison on federal racketeering and weapons charges, and will be sentenced Dec. 18.

Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox will produce the project, with Brian Grazer as executive producer.

"The bizarre and complicated rise of Tekashi 6ix9ine is a story of our times," Showtime Networks EVP of nonfiction programming Vinnie Malhotra said. "Beyond becoming one of the most notorious hip hop artists of this generation, his story speaks volumes of the impact of social media and manufactured celebrity in our society."

"Tekashi 6ix9ine is one of the most enigmatic music artists of a generation," Rolling Stone president Gus Wenner added. "Rolling Stone is thrilled to work with Showtime and our other partners to bring the gripping story of Tekashi's meteoric rise to stardom and infamy to viewers around the world."

Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, came to fame after appearing on Trippie Redd's song "Poles1469" in 2017. He is known for the singles "Gummo," "Fefe" featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz, and "Bebe" featuring Anuel AA, and released his debut studio album, Dummy Boy, in November 2018.