Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Wyclef Jean, Ernie Els

Wyclef Jean stands on a float on the parade route at the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 23, 2017. The musician turns 50 on October 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Alan Jackson performs on the NBC Today Show at Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 17, 2015. The singer turns 61 on October 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo