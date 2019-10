Anuel AA, Ozuna win big at 2019 Latin American Music Awards

Rapper Anuel AA was named Artist of the Year at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The biggest stars in Latin music were honored Thursday night at the 2019 Latin Music Awards.

Ozuna, Romeo Santos and Anuel AA were poised for big nights earning the most nominations of all acts and each brought home an award during the show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood hosted by Eugenio Derbez and Jacky Bracamontes.

Romeo Santos won Favorite Album - Tropical for his latest effort Utopia, Ozuna won Single of the Year for his track "Taki Taki" with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Cardi B, while Anuel AA was named Artist of the Year.

Ozuna and Anuel AA also closed the show by performing their hit "China" with Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Karol G.

Boy band CNCO were among the biggest winners of the night, taking home the prizes for Favorite Duo or Group and Favorite Artist - Pop and performing "Me Vuelvo Loco" alongside Abraham Mateo.

Other big winners included Becky G, who was named Favorite Female Artist, and Puerto Rican Latin trap artist Lunay.