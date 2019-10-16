Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook series "Red Table Talk" has been nominated for Show of the Year at the 2019 Streamy Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lilly Singh has been nominated for Creator of the Year at the 2019. annual Streamy Awards. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Lilly Singh, Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk and First We Feast's Hot Ones are among the nominees for the 2019 Streamy Awards.

The Streamy Awards honors the best in online video and the creators behind it. The 9th annual ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube on Dec. 13 from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Nominees and winners are determined by an independent judging body composed of creators, executives and experts from the online video industry. Categories such as Creator of the Year and Show of the Year are voted on by fans.

Singh, Safiya Nygaard, Ninja, Simply Nailogical, Collins Key, David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain, Loren Gray, Mr. Beast and Tana Mongeau are nominated for Creator of the Year, while Red Table Talk, Hot Ones, The Philip DeFranco Show, REACT, Chicken Girls, Escape the Night: Season 4, The Game Master, Good Mythical Morning, Tiny Meat Gang Podcast and The Try Guys are nominated for Show of the Year.

Danny Gonzalez, MrBeast, Joana Ceddia, LARRAY and Lizzy Capri are nominated for Breakout Creator.

James Charles, Jeffree Star, Brad Mondo, Jackie Aina and Nikita Dragun are nominated in the Beauty category and Girlfriend Reviews, The Completionist, DashieGames, The Game Theorists and PrestonPlayz are nominated in the Gaming category.