Will Ferrell attends the premiere of "The House" on June 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Will Ferrell (L) and his wife Viveca Paulin. Ferrell is starting a new podcast company with iHeartMedia. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Will Ferrell is teaming up with iHeartMedia to launch a new podcast company named Big Money Players Network.

The joint venture will focus on creating new comedy podcasts that will be released through the iHeartPodcast Network starting in 2020.

Ferrell and iHeartMedia will produce 10 scripted and unscripted comedy podcasts over the next 24 months through the Big Money Players Network. Top comedic talent are being recruited for the projects.

Ferrell currently portrays his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy on The Ron Burgundy Podcast which is produced by the iHeartPodcast Network in collaboration with Funny or Die.

The Ron Burgundy Podcast entered into a second season in August and has featured guests such as Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, baseball star Clayton Kershaw and actress and model Brooke Shields.

"The iHeartPodcast Network has been such a pleasure to work with. I love hanging out in the offices and I've only been yelled at once for using someone's computer, which I shouldn't have done," Ferrell said in a statement.

"It's creative, multiplatform assets and ability to market and reach millions of new podcast listeners is unprecedented. I'm looking forward to continuing our journey as creative partners and helping to define how comedy and podcasting will merge in the next couple years," he continued.