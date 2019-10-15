Victoria Beckham says her life 'revolves around' family

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham says her family is her main focus and priority in life.

The 45-year-old British fashion designer and singer discussed husband David Beckham and their four children during an interview with Hoda Kotb on Tuesday's episode of Today.

Beckham is parent to Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8, with David Beckham, her husband of 20 years. She was asked to share the secrets behind her long-lasting marriage.

"You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children," Beckham said. "But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we're very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we're growing together."

The former Spice Girls singer also said "communication is key" to staying connected to her busy family.

"You know, we love our family. Everything we do revolves around our family," she said. "I think it's just been focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us. Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids."

In addition, Beckham told Kotb she's still in touch with Spice Girls members Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton. Beckham came to fame with the Spice Girls in the 1990s but did not join the girl group on its reunion tour this year.

"The girls did a very, very successful tour. I was so proud of them, I really was," she said. "I still speak to all the girls. I don't know what they're going to do next but whatever they do, they will be brilliant."

"Are the Spice Girls getting back together?" @hodakotb asking @victoriabeckham the question on all our minds today! pic.twitter.com/riQTfq7Md1— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 15, 2019

Beckham wore a purple sweater and red skirt from her Victoria Beckham autumn/winter 2019 collection for her appearance on Today. She presented the collection at London Fashion Week in February.