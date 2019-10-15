Tiger Woods signs memoir deal with HarperCollins

Tiger Woods plays at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in June. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods attends a press conference ahead of the Open Championship at Portrush in July. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Pro golfer Tiger Woods is writing "Back," a candid new book about the ups and downs of his personal life and career. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods has signed a deal with HarperCollins to publish his first memoir.

The 43-year-old professional golfer confirmed Tuesday that he is writing Back, a candid new book about the ups and downs of his personal life and career.

"I've been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong. This book is my definitive story," Woods tweeted.

HarperCollins said in a press release that Back will recount Woods' rise to fame, struggles with injuries and personal issues, and comeback win at the 2019 Masters golf tournament. The book was written with the cooperation of Woods' friends, family and inner circle.

"Tiger will reclaim his own story and legacy and it's a story for the world over," HarperOne Group president Judith Curr said.

HarperOne executive editor Shannon Welch said Woods is eager to share his story.

"He's at a place in his career and his life where he's thinking deeply about his story, the highs and lows, and how it all relates and connects. I think the result will be extraordinary," she said.

Woods started golfing as a child and turned pro at age 20 in 1996. He has 81 PGA tour wins, the second highest of any player, including five Masters wins.