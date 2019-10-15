Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A new Jason Bourne stunt show will come to the Universal Studios Florida theme park in spring 2020.

The Bourne Stuntacular, based on Universal Pictures' action film series that stars Matt Damon, will feature live performers acting out chase scenes and fistfights using high-tech props.

The show will follow Jason Bourne around the globe as he is pursued by enemies and attempts to evade capture. A large LED screen will be used.

Damon starred in four films as Jason Bourne including 2002's The Bourne Identity, 2004's The Bourne Supremacy, 2007's The Bourne Ultimatum and 2016's Jason Bourne. Jeremy Renner appeared in another film, 2012's The Bourne Legacy.

A new Bourne television series titled Treadstone premieres Tuesday on USA. The title refers to the covert government organization that programmed Jason Bourne.

Universal Orlando Resort announced in August plans to build a fourth theme park named Epic Universe. It will join existing parks Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and water park Volcano Bay.