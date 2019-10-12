Julianne Hough says her two dogs died

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Dancer and actress Julianne Hough announced on Instagram Saturday that her two dogs died on Sept. 28.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 31, did not say how/why 11-year-old Lexi and 8-year-old Harley died on the same day.

"Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful. Thank you for your love. Thank you for being my babies, my daughters. Thank you for choosing me," Hough wrote in her post.

She added: "Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother. Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love. Thank you for your kisses. Thank you for your blessings every single minute of every single day. Thank you for your souls. Thank you for protecting me. Thank you for letting me protect you. Thank you for protecting each other. Thank you for the timeless memories. Thank you for your magic. Thank you for being the most consistent and constant beings in my life. Thank you for being you. Thank you for being my guardians on this earth and even more so now. I've never experienced a love like ours. I miss you I love you forever Now You Are Free."

The message accompanied a photo of Hough cuddling her pups.